Indianapolis (7-5) brings a four-game winning streak into a matchup with Cincinnati on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Bengals favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 44 points has been set for the contest.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Bengals go up against the Colts. Before making any in-game bets, you'll want to take a look at the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Sign up to live bet on the Bengals-Colts matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Colts vs Bengals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colts vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Colts have been winning after the first quarter in six games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Bengals have been winning four times, have been behind four times, and have been tied four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 4.8 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing four points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in four games.

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in seven games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up nine points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 12 games this year, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, been outscored seven times, and been knotted up one time.

In 12 games this season, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, been outscored six times, and tied three times.

Offensively, Cincinnati is averaging 4.2 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Colts' 12 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost six times, and tied one time.

In 12 games this year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter four times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.5 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Colts vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far this year, the Colts have led after the first half in seven games (6-1 in those contests) and have been behind after the first half in five games (1-4).

The Bengals have been leading after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in six games (1-5), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (2-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

This year, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games (2-2 in those contests), lost the second half in six games (3-3), and they've tied in the second half in two games (2-0).

In 12 games this season, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (3-0 record in those games), lost five times (1-4), and been knotted up four times (2-2).

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 10 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 10.9 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Bengals or the Colts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.