Blackhawks vs. Capitals Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 10
The Washington Capitals (13-8-3) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (9-16-1) at United Center on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+, with each team back in action after a win. The Capitals defeated the New York Rangers 4-0 in their last game, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
In the last 10 games, the Blackhawks are 4-5-1 while scoring 23 total goals (three power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 10.3%). They have given up 33 goals.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we predict will bring home the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.
Blackhawks vs. Capitals Predictions for Sunday
Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Blackhawks 4, Capitals 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blackhawks (+125)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have a 9-16-1 record this season and are 2-1-3 in contests that have gone to overtime.
- Chicago has earned eight points (4-3-0) in its seven games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Blackhawks registered just one goal in six games and they've earned two points (1-5-0) in those contests.
- Chicago failed to win all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Blackhawks have scored three or more goals 12 times, earning 17 points from those matchups (8-3-1).
- This season, Chicago has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-4-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-4-0 (two points) this season.
- The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 20 games. The Blackhawks went 8-11-1 in those matchups (17 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|30th
|2.42
|Goals Scored
|2.42
|30th
|10th
|2.88
|Goals Allowed
|3.42
|25th
|29th
|27.8
|Shots
|27.3
|31st
|20th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|33
|28th
|32nd
|8.57%
|Power Play %
|10.98%
|29th
|20th
|78.08%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.19%
|23rd
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Blackhawks vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.