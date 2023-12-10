The Chicago State Cougars (0-10) play the Butler Bulldogs (4-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Butler vs. Chicago State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Butler Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Butler Players to Watch

Caroline Strande: 15.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Rachel Kent: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Sydney Jaynes: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Meulemans: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Ari Wiggins: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chicago State Players to Watch

Strande: 15.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kent: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jaynes: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Meulemans: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Wiggins: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.