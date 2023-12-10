Sunday's contest at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the Butler Bulldogs (6-3) matching up with the Chicago State Cougars (0-14) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-52 victory, as our model heavily favors Butler.

The Bulldogs head into this matchup on the heels of a 51-39 loss to Vanderbilt on Thursday.

Butler vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Butler vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 78, Chicago State 52

Other Big East Predictions

Butler Schedule Analysis

Against the Wisconsin Badgers, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs secured their best win of the season on December 3, a 59-51 road victory.

Butler has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 27th-most in Division I. But it also has two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 14th-most.

Butler 2023-24 Best Wins

59-51 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 90) on December 3

68-61 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 174) on November 12

53-47 at home over Austin Peay (No. 177) on November 18

76-54 over St. Thomas (No. 197) on November 25

67-46 at home over Bradley (No. 319) on November 29

Butler Leaders

Caroline Strande: 15.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

15.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Rachel Kent: 9.4 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

9.4 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Sydney Jaynes: 8.0 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

8.0 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Jordan Meulemans: 9.8 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (26-for-52)

9.8 PTS, 47.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (26-for-52) Ari Wiggins: 6.0 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.6 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game with a +68 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.2 points per game (195th in college basketball) and give up 57.7 per contest (78th in college basketball).

