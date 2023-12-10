With the Detroit Lions playing the Chicago Bears in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Brock Wright a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Brock Wright score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Wright's 12 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 85 yards (10.6 per game) and one score.

In one of seven games this year, Wright has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Brock Wright Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 2 2 17 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 16 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 5 0 Week 10 @Chargers 3 2 23 1 Week 12 Packers 1 1 9 0 Week 13 @Saints 1 1 8 0

