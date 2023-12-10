Player prop bet options for John Carlson, Connor Bedard and others are available when the Washington Capitals visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Bedard's 21 points are important for Chicago. He has recorded 11 goals and 10 assists in 26 games.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 5 0 0 0 3 at Wild Dec. 3 0 1 1 3 at Jets Dec. 2 1 0 1 3

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Jason Dickinson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Jason Dickinson has scored 14 total points (0.5 per game) this season. He has nine goals and five assists.

Dickinson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 9 1 0 1 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Predators Dec. 5 1 0 1 1 at Wild Dec. 3 0 0 0 0 at Jets Dec. 2 0 0 0 1

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Chicago's Philipp Kurashev is among the leaders on the team with 14 total points (five goals and nine assists).

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Predators Dec. 5 0 0 0 1 at Wild Dec. 3 0 0 0 2 at Jets Dec. 2 0 1 1 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Carlson is one of Washington's top contributors (15 total points), having amassed one goal and 14 assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 1 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Alexander Ovechkin is another of Washington's most productive contributors through 24 games, with five goals and 10 assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 9 0 0 0 4 vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 at Coyotes Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Dec. 2 0 0 0 1 at Ducks Nov. 30 0 2 2 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.