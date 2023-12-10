The Washington Capitals (13-8-3) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (9-16-1) at United Center on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+, with both teams fresh off of a win. The Capitals are coming off a 4-0 triumph over the New York Rangers, while the Blackhawks took down the St. Louis Blues 3-1 in their last outing.

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-155) Blackhawks (+125) 6 Capitals (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been made an underdog 25 times this season, and won eight, or 32.0%, of those games.

This season Chicago has won seven of its 23 games, or 30.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Blackhawks have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago's games this season have had over 6 goals 16 of 26 times.

Blackhawks vs Capitals Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 58 (31st) Goals 63 (30th) 69 (7th) Goals Allowed 89 (23rd) 6 (32nd) Power Play Goals 9 (29th) 16 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (23rd)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks went 4-5-1 over its most recent 10 games, including a 5-5-0 line versus the spread in that span.

Four of Chicago's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this game's over/under of 6.

Over their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are averaging 5.8 goals, 0.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Blackhawks have scored 63 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have allowed 89 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd.

Their -26 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

