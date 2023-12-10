Going into a matchup with the Washington Capitals (13-8-3), the Chicago Blackhawks (9-16-1) will be keeping their eye on six players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10 at United Center.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Ryan Donato C Questionable Illness Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Samuel Savoie C Out Leg

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks have 63 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the league.

Chicago's total of 89 goals allowed (3.4 per game) ranks 24th in the league.

Their -26 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals' 58 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their -11 goal differential ranks 23rd in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-155) Blackhawks (+125) 6

