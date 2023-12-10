Find out how every Big East team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Creighton

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 29-2

8-2 | 29-2 Odds to Win Big East: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th

59th Last Game: L 79-64 vs UNLV

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama

Alabama Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

2. Marquette

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 27-4

8-2 | 27-4 Odds to Win Big East: +175

+175 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 78-59 vs Notre Dame

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: St. Thomas

St. Thomas Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. UConn

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 26-5

9-1 | 26-5 Odds to Win Big East: +175

+175 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th

268th Last Game: W 101-63 vs UAPB

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Gonzaga

@ Gonzaga Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Xavier

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 17-14

5-5 | 17-14 Odds to Win Big East: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 84-79 vs Cincinnati

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Winthrop

Winthrop Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Villanova

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 18-13

7-4 | 18-13 Odds to Win Big East: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th

56th Last Game: W 65-56 vs UCLA

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Creighton

@ Creighton Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

6. Providence

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-13

8-2 | 18-13 Odds to Win Big East: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th

186th Last Game: W 74-54 vs Brown

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Butler

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 17-13

8-2 | 17-13 Odds to Win Big East: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th

118th Last Game: W 97-90 vs Cal

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. St. John's (NY)

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 15-16

6-3 | 15-16 Odds to Win Big East: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th

96th Last Game: L 86-80 vs Boston College

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Fordham

Fordham Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Seton Hall

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-17

6-4 | 14-17 Odds to Win Big East: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th

144th Last Game: W 70-61 vs Monmouth

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Missouri

@ Missouri Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ESPN2

10. DePaul

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-27

2-7 | 4-27 Odds to Win Big East: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 192nd

192nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 75-68 vs Louisville

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Northwestern

Northwestern Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Georgetown

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-24

6-4 | 7-24 Odds to Win Big East: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 194th

194th Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th

334th Last Game: W 71-54 vs Coppin State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game