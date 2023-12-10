Who’s the Best Team in the Big East? See our Weekly Big East Power Rankings
Find out how every Big East team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
Big East Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Creighton
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 29-2
- Odds to Win Big East: +300
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th
- Last Game: L 79-64 vs UNLV
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
2. Marquette
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
- Odds to Win Big East: +175
- Overall Rank: 7th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 78-59 vs Notre Dame
Next Game
- Opponent: St. Thomas
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
3. UConn
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Odds to Win Big East: +175
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th
- Last Game: W 101-63 vs UAPB
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Gonzaga
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Xavier
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win Big East: +4000
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: W 84-79 vs Cincinnati
Next Game
- Opponent: Winthrop
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
5. Villanova
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win Big East: +1000
- Overall Rank: 51st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th
- Last Game: W 65-56 vs UCLA
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Creighton
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
6. Providence
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win Big East: +3000
- Overall Rank: 66th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 186th
- Last Game: W 74-54 vs Brown
Next Game
- Opponent: Sacred Heart
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. Butler
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Odds to Win Big East: +3000
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th
- Last Game: W 97-90 vs Cal
Next Game
- Opponent: Saginaw Valley
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
8. St. John's (NY)
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 15-16
- Odds to Win Big East: +4000
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th
- Last Game: L 86-80 vs Boston College
Next Game
- Opponent: Fordham
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Seton Hall
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-17
- Odds to Win Big East: +4000
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 144th
- Last Game: W 70-61 vs Monmouth
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Missouri
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: ESPN2
10. DePaul
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-27
- Odds to Win Big East: +25000
- Overall Rank: 192nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 75-68 vs Louisville
Next Game
- Opponent: Northwestern
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
11. Georgetown
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-24
- Odds to Win Big East: +25000
- Overall Rank: 194th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th
- Last Game: W 71-54 vs Coppin State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Notre Dame
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: The CW
