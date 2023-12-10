The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4) face the Ball State Cardinals (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ball State vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 75.4 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 64.0 the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.

Ball State is 6-0 when it scores more than 64.0 points.

Western Kentucky is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.4 points.

The 66.0 points per game the Hilltoppers average are the same as the Cardinals allow.

When Western Kentucky scores more than 70.3 points, it is 1-2.

Ball State has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.0 points.

The Hilltoppers are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, 8.7% lower than the Cardinals allow to opponents (48.0%).

The Cardinals' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 5.1 higher than the Hilltoppers have conceded.

Ball State Leaders

Nyla Hampton: 9.3 PTS, 4.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

9.3 PTS, 4.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Ally Becki: 11.0 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 39.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

11.0 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 39.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Madelyn Bischoff: 12.9 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (27-for-51)

12.9 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (27-for-51) Marie Kiefer: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Alex Richard: 8.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ball State Schedule