How to Watch the Ball State vs. Western Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4) face the Ball State Cardinals (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ball State vs. Western Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals' 75.4 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 64.0 the Hilltoppers allow to opponents.
- Ball State is 6-0 when it scores more than 64.0 points.
- Western Kentucky is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.4 points.
- The 66.0 points per game the Hilltoppers average are the same as the Cardinals allow.
- When Western Kentucky scores more than 70.3 points, it is 1-2.
- Ball State has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 66.0 points.
- The Hilltoppers are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, 8.7% lower than the Cardinals allow to opponents (48.0%).
- The Cardinals' 45.4 shooting percentage from the field is 5.1 higher than the Hilltoppers have conceded.
Ball State Leaders
- Nyla Hampton: 9.3 PTS, 4.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Ally Becki: 11.0 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 39.1 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)
- Madelyn Bischoff: 12.9 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 52.9 3PT% (27-for-51)
- Marie Kiefer: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Alex Richard: 8.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%
Ball State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Notre Dame
|L 90-59
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|W 71-64
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ UConn
|L 90-63
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/19/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
|12/21/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus
