The Ball State Cardinals (7-2) host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) after winning six straight home games. The Cardinals are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5.

Ball State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ball State -3.5 134.5

Ball State Betting Records & Stats

Ball State and its opponents have combined to score more than 134.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The average total in Ball State's contests this year is 140, 5.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Cardinals have a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Ball State has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Cardinals have played as a favorite of -190 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Ball State.

Ball State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ball State 3 42.9% 75.8 146.3 64.2 133.2 144.2 SIU-Edwardsville 5 62.5% 70.5 146.3 69 133.2 139.6

Additional Ball State Insights & Trends

The 75.8 points per game the Cardinals score are 6.8 more points than the Cougars give up (69).

Ball State is 3-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 69 points.

Ball State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ball State 5-2-0 2-0 2-5-0 SIU-Edwardsville 6-2-0 2-2 4-4-0

Ball State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ball State SIU-Edwardsville 12-2 Home Record 9-5 6-7 Away Record 7-8 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

