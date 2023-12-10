The Ball State Cardinals (7-2) look to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Ball State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ball State Stats Insights

This season, the Cardinals have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.

Ball State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 196th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 289th.

The Cardinals put up 6.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Cougars give up (69.0).

Ball State is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Ball State fared better in home games last year, posting 80.4 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game away from home.

Defensively the Cardinals played better in home games last season, ceding 69.9 points per game, compared to 72.8 in away games.

At home, Ball State averaged 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.3) than on the road (8.2). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to when playing on the road (38.6%).

Ball State Upcoming Schedule