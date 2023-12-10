The Ball State Cardinals (7-2) look to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Ball State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ball State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cardinals have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Cougars' opponents have made.
  • Ball State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 196th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 289th.
  • The Cardinals put up 6.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Cougars give up (69.0).
  • Ball State is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Ball State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Ball State fared better in home games last year, posting 80.4 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game away from home.
  • Defensively the Cardinals played better in home games last season, ceding 69.9 points per game, compared to 72.8 in away games.
  • At home, Ball State averaged 0.9 fewer threes per game (7.3) than on the road (8.2). It also had a worse three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to when playing on the road (38.6%).

Ball State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Little Rock L 90-64 Jack Stephens Center
12/2/2023 Bellarmine W 67-58 John E. Worthen Arena
12/6/2023 @ Detroit Mercy W 68-65 Calihan Hall
12/10/2023 SIU-Edwardsville - John E. Worthen Arena
12/16/2023 Indiana State - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena

