Sunday's contest features the Ball State Cardinals (7-2) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) clashing at John E. Worthen Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 70-67 victory for Ball State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ball State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 70, SIU-Edwardsville 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Ball State vs. SIU-Edwardsville

Computer Predicted Spread: Ball State (-2.8)

Ball State (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

Ball State has gone 5-2-0 against the spread, while SIU-Edwardsville's ATS record this season is 6-2-0. A total of two out of the Cardinals' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Cougars' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ball State Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 75.8 points per game (153rd in college basketball) while giving up 64.2 per contest (47th in college basketball). They have a +104 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The 33.3 rebounds per game Ball State averages rank 179th in the nation, and are 6.9 more than the 26.4 its opponents pull down per contest.

Ball State makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (230th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6. It shoots 35% from deep while its opponents hit 31.2% from long range.

The Cardinals rank 79th in college basketball with 99.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 70th in college basketball defensively with 84.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Ball State wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 12.1 (201st in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.