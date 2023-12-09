The Valparaiso Beacons (0-4) play the Chicago State Cougars (0-9) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Valparaiso vs. Chicago State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Valparaiso Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chicago State Players to Watch

Leah Earnest: 15.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Jill Harris: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Olivia Brown: 6.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Saniya Jackson: 6.0 PTS, 0.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.0 PTS, 0.8 REB, 0.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Nevaeh Jackson: 4.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.