The Valparaiso Beacons (4-5) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

Valparaiso vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

TV: The CW

Valparaiso Stats Insights

The Beacons' 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Valparaiso has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.4% from the field.

The Beacons are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hokies sit at 308th.

The Beacons put up only 1.2 more points per game (69.8) than the Hokies give up (68.6).

When it scores more than 68.6 points, Valparaiso is 3-0.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Valparaiso scored 72.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.

At home, the Beacons conceded 69.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77.8).

Beyond the arc, Valparaiso drained fewer trifectas away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.6%) than at home (31.6%) as well.

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule