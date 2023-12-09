How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-5) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.
Valparaiso vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: The CW
Valparaiso Stats Insights
- The Beacons' 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Valparaiso has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.4% from the field.
- The Beacons are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hokies sit at 308th.
- The Beacons put up only 1.2 more points per game (69.8) than the Hokies give up (68.6).
- When it scores more than 68.6 points, Valparaiso is 3-0.
Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Valparaiso scored 72.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.
- At home, the Beacons conceded 69.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77.8).
- Beyond the arc, Valparaiso drained fewer trifectas away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.6%) than at home (31.6%) as well.
Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Drake
|L 83-65
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 77-68
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Central Michigan
|L 71-67
|McGuirk Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/19/2023
|Samford
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
