The Valparaiso Beacons (4-5) will try to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

Valparaiso vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: The CW

Valparaiso Stats Insights

  • The Beacons' 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Valparaiso has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.4% from the field.
  • The Beacons are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hokies sit at 308th.
  • The Beacons put up only 1.2 more points per game (69.8) than the Hokies give up (68.6).
  • When it scores more than 68.6 points, Valparaiso is 3-0.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Valparaiso scored 72.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.
  • At home, the Beacons conceded 69.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed away (77.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Valparaiso drained fewer trifectas away (5.8 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.6%) than at home (31.6%) as well.

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Drake L 83-65 Athletics-Recreation Center
12/2/2023 @ Belmont L 77-68 Curb Event Center
12/6/2023 @ Central Michigan L 71-67 McGuirk Arena
12/9/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
12/16/2023 Chicago State - Athletics-Recreation Center
12/19/2023 Samford - Athletics-Recreation Center

