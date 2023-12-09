Saturday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3) and the Valparaiso Beacons (4-5) at Cassell Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-62 and heavily favors Virginia Tech to take home the win. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Valparaiso vs. Virginia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Cassell Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Valparaiso vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 78, Valparaiso 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Valparaiso vs. Virginia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia Tech (-16.1)

Virginia Tech (-16.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Virginia Tech has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Valparaiso, who is 5-3-0 ATS. The Hokies have a 4-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Beacons have a record of 2-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Valparaiso Performance Insights

The Beacons have a -1 scoring differential, putting up 69.8 points per game (278th in college basketball) and conceding 69.9 (156th in college basketball).

Valparaiso is 147th in the country at 34.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 fewer than the 37.7 its opponents average.

Valparaiso hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.2 on average.

Valparaiso has committed 2.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.8 (105th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (92nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.