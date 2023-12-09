The Chicago Blackhawks, Tyler Johnson included, will meet the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Johnson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Johnson vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Johnson has averaged 15:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -12.

Johnson has scored a goal in five of 25 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johnson has a point in nine of 25 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Johnson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 25 games played.

Johnson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

There is a 32.3% chance of Johnson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johnson Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are allowing 84 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 25 Games 4 10 Points 3 6 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.