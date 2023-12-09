Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hulman Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana State Moneyline
|Southern Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana State (-22.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Indiana State (-22.5)
|150.5
|-8000
|+1800
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State Betting Trends
- Southern Indiana has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
- The Screaming Eagles have covered the spread when playing as at least 22.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this year.
- Indiana State has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Sycamores games have hit the over five out of seven times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.