How to Watch Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Indiana Stats Insights
- The Screaming Eagles have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Sycamores have averaged.
- Southern Indiana has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Screaming Eagles are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sycamores sit at 353rd.
- The Screaming Eagles' 66.1 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 72.8 the Sycamores allow to opponents.
- Southern Indiana is 1-1 when it scores more than 72.8 points.
Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- Southern Indiana averages 70.2 points per game at home, and 62 on the road.
- At home the Screaming Eagles are giving up 63.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than they are on the road (75).
- Southern Indiana sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (7.8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.4%) than on the road (33.3%).
Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|East-West
|W 107-49
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/2/2023
|Bowling Green
|L 54-52
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/6/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 70-57
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
|12/19/2023
|Saint Francis (IL)
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
