The Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Screaming Eagles have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Sycamores have averaged.
  • Southern Indiana has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Screaming Eagles are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sycamores sit at 353rd.
  • The Screaming Eagles' 66.1 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 72.8 the Sycamores allow to opponents.
  • Southern Indiana is 1-1 when it scores more than 72.8 points.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

  • Southern Indiana averages 70.2 points per game at home, and 62 on the road.
  • At home the Screaming Eagles are giving up 63.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than they are on the road (75).
  • Southern Indiana sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (7.8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.4%) than on the road (33.3%).

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 East-West W 107-49 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/2/2023 Bowling Green L 54-52 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/6/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne L 70-57 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/9/2023 @ Indiana State - Hulman Center
12/19/2023 Saint Francis (IL) - Screaming Eagles Arena
12/22/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center

