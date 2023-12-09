The Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) look to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Indiana vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

The Screaming Eagles have shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Sycamores have averaged.

Southern Indiana has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sycamores sit at 353rd.

The Screaming Eagles' 66.1 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 72.8 the Sycamores allow to opponents.

Southern Indiana is 1-1 when it scores more than 72.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Southern Indiana averages 70.2 points per game at home, and 62 on the road.

At home the Screaming Eagles are giving up 63.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than they are on the road (75).

Southern Indiana sinks fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (7.8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.4%) than on the road (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule