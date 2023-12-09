Saturday's contest between the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-4) and Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-6) going head-to-head at Screaming Eagles Arena has a projected final score of 72-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Indiana, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Screaming Eagles suffered an 89-53 loss to Saint Louis.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Indiana vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Indiana vs. Eastern Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Indiana 72, Eastern Michigan 67

Other OVC Predictions

Southern Indiana Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Screaming Eagles beat the Wright State Raiders 67-63 on November 6.

Southern Indiana has two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

The Screaming Eagles have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Wright State (No. 193) on November 6

66-60 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 301) on November 16

Southern Indiana Leaders

Vanessa Shafford: 13 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 49.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

13 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 49.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Madison Webb: 9.1 PTS, 50 FG%

9.1 PTS, 50 FG% Meredith Raley: 9.6 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

9.6 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Tori Handley: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Chloe Gannon: 6.7 PTS, 47.5 FG%

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

The Screaming Eagles' -70 scoring differential (being outscored by 10 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.3 points per game (184th in college basketball) while allowing 76.3 per outing (335th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.