The Seton Hall Pirates (5-3) go up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: FOX Sports Networks

Seton Hall Stats Insights

This season, the Pirates have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have hit.

Seton Hall is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 37.3% from the field.

The Pirates are the 141st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Scarlet Knights rank 186th.

The Pirates average 15.2 more points per game (75.8) than the Scarlet Knights give up (60.6).

When Seton Hall puts up more than 60.6 points, it is 5-2.

Rutgers Stats Insights

Rutgers has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 45th.

The Scarlet Knights put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Pirates give up to opponents (68.1).

Rutgers has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 75.8 points.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall scored 70.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged on the road (65.8).

Defensively the Pirates played better at home last season, surrendering 64.3 points per game, compared to 65.9 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Seton Hall fared better at home last season, making 6.1 treys per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage away from home.

Rutgers Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Rutgers scored 71.3 points per game last season, seven more than it averaged away (64.3).

The Scarlet Knights conceded fewer points at home (57 per game) than on the road (67.9) last season.

Rutgers knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than away (35.3%).

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Iowa L 85-72 LionTree Arena 11/29/2023 Northeastern W 88-75 Prudential Center 12/5/2023 @ Baylor L 78-60 Ferrell Center 12/9/2023 Rutgers - Prudential Center 12/12/2023 Monmouth - Prudential Center 12/17/2023 Missouri - T-Mobile Center

Rutgers Upcoming Schedule