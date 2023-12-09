On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Ryan Donato going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390

Donato stats and insights

In four of 25 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Blues this season in one game (three shots).

Donato has zero points on the power play.

Donato's shooting percentage is 8.2%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 84 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Donato recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:22 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 11:03 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 2 1 1 15:30 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 3-2

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

