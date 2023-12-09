The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) are favored by 6.5 points against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on FOX. The over/under is 161.5 for the matchup.

Purdue vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -6.5 161.5

Purdue Betting Records & Stats

Purdue's games have gone over 161.5 points two times this season (over nine outings).

The average point total in Purdue's contests this year is 152.1, 9.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Boilermakers are 6-3-0 ATS this season.

Purdue has won five of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Boilermakers have played as a favorite of -275 or more twice this season and won both games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Purdue.

Purdue vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 161.5 % of Games Over 161.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 2 22.2% 84.9 179 67.2 142.1 144.1 Alabama 5 71.4% 94.1 179 74.9 142.1 156.1

Additional Purdue Insights & Trends

The 84.9 points per game the Boilermakers average are 10 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (74.9).

When Purdue totals more than 74.9 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

Purdue vs. Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 6-3-0 4-1 6-3-0 Alabama 4-3-0 0-0 5-2-0

Purdue vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Alabama 14-2 Home Record 15-0 8-3 Away Record 9-3 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.5 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

