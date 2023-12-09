The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-2) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hilliard Gates Sports Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. St. Thomas Scoring Comparison

The Tommies score an average of 68.9 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 67.3 the Mastodons give up.

When it scores more than 67.3 points, St. Thomas is 3-2.

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.9 points.

The Mastodons average just 4.9 more points per game (78.2) than the Tommies give up (73.3).

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 73.3 points.

St. Thomas has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 78.2 points.

This year the Mastodons are shooting 44.0% from the field, only 0.9% lower than the Tommies concede.

The Tommies shoot 44.0% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Mastodons concede.

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.4 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.4 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Shayla Sellers: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Audra Emmerson: 9.9 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)

9.9 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56) Renna Schwieterman: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Destinee Marshall: 9.7 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule