How to Watch the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. St. Thomas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-2) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hilliard Gates Sports Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. St. Thomas Scoring Comparison
- The Tommies score an average of 68.9 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 67.3 the Mastodons give up.
- When it scores more than 67.3 points, St. Thomas is 3-2.
- Purdue Fort Wayne has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.9 points.
- The Mastodons average just 4.9 more points per game (78.2) than the Tommies give up (73.3).
- Purdue Fort Wayne has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 73.3 points.
- St. Thomas has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 78.2 points.
- This year the Mastodons are shooting 44.0% from the field, only 0.9% lower than the Tommies concede.
- The Tommies shoot 44.0% from the field, 3.6% higher than the Mastodons concede.
Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders
- Amellia Bromenschenkel: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.4 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
- Shayla Sellers: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
- Audra Emmerson: 9.9 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)
- Renna Schwieterman: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
- Destinee Marshall: 9.7 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Oakland
|W 84-66
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/3/2023
|Wright State
|W 71-60
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|W 57-46
|Knights Hall
|12/9/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
|12/21/2023
|Aquinas College
|-
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
