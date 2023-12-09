Purdue Fort Wayne vs. St. Thomas December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) face the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hilliard Gates Sports Center. This matchup will start at 4:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. St. Thomas Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Purdue Fort Wayne Games
- November 26 at home vs Western Kentucky
- December 6 at Bellarmine
- December 3 at home vs Wright State
- November 30 at Oakland
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Amellia Bromenschenkel: 15.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Erin Woodson: 9.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shayla Sellers: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Audra Emmerson: 8.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Renna Schwieterman: 9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
St. Thomas Players to Watch
- Bromenschenkel: 15.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Woodson: 9.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sellers: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Emmerson: 8.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Schwieterman: 9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.