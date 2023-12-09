Saturday's contest at Hilliard Gates Sports Center has the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-2) taking on the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-5) at 4:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 79-62 win, as our model heavily favors Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Mastodons head into this matchup following a 57-46 victory over Bellarmine on Wednesday.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 79, St. Thomas 62

Other Horizon Predictions

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

The Mastodons' best victory this season came against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 118) in our computer rankings. The Mastodons secured the 90-77 win at a neutral site on November 26.

The Mastodons have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

The Mastodons have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (four).

Purdue Fort Wayne 2023-24 Best Wins

90-77 over Western Kentucky (No. 118) on November 26

88-74 over Delaware (No. 130) on November 25

70-64 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 139) on November 15

71-60 at home over Wright State (No. 193) on December 3

84-66 on the road over Oakland (No. 237) on November 30

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.4 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.4 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Shayla Sellers: 11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

11.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.1 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Audra Emmerson: 9.9 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)

9.9 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56) Renna Schwieterman: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Destinee Marshall: 9.7 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons outscore opponents by 10.9 points per game (scoring 78.2 points per game to rank 48th in college basketball while allowing 67.3 per contest to rank 240th in college basketball) and have a +98 scoring differential overall.

