How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southeast Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1) welcome in the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- This season, the Mastodons have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have made.
- In games Purdue Fort Wayne shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Redhawks are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Mastodons sit at 291st.
- The 86.6 points per game the Mastodons average are 12.9 more points than the Redhawks give up (73.7).
- Purdue Fort Wayne has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 73.7 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison
- Purdue Fort Wayne is averaging 96.5 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 77.5 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Mastodons are ceding 58.3 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 71.
- In terms of three-pointers, Purdue Fort Wayne has performed worse at home this year, sinking 9.3 threes per game with a 37.8% three-point percentage, compared to 10.5 per game and a 42% percentage on the road.
Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Green Bay
|W 75-71
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Oakland
|W 98-77
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/6/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|W 70-57
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/9/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
