The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) play the Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue vs. Alabama matchup.

Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: FOX

Purdue vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Purdue has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Boilermakers' nine games have gone over the point total.

Alabama is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

A total of five Crimson Tide games this season have hit the over.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Purdue is best in college basketball. It is one spot below that, second-best, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +1000, Purdue has been given a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

