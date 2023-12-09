Purdue vs. Alabama: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) play the Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue vs. Alabama matchup.
Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Purdue vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-6.5)
|160.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-5.5)
|160.5
|-230
|+188
Purdue vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- Purdue has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Boilermakers' nine games have gone over the point total.
- Alabama is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- A total of five Crimson Tide games this season have hit the over.
Purdue Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Purdue is best in college basketball. It is one spot below that, second-best, according to computer rankings.
- With odds of +1000, Purdue has been given a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
