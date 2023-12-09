The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) play the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Coca-Cola Coliseum. It begins at 1:30 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have made.

In games Purdue shoots higher than 43.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Boilermakers are the 22nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 53rd.

The 84.9 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 10 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (74.9).

When Purdue puts up more than 74.9 points, it is 6-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Purdue averaged nine more points per game (76.3) than it did in away games (67.3).

The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 64.3 in away games.

When playing at home, Purdue made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (7.5) than in road games (6). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to when playing on the road (32%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule