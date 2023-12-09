The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) play the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Purdue has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Boilermakers sit at 22nd.

The Boilermakers average 10.0 more points per game (84.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (74.9).

Purdue is 6-1 when scoring more than 74.9 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue scored 76.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.0 more points than it averaged on the road (67.3).

The Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (64.3).

In home games, Purdue made 1.5 more treys per game (7.5) than in away games (6.0). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (32.0%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule