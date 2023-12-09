How to Watch Purdue vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) hit the court against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.
Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Illinois vs Tennessee (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- FGCU vs Minnesota (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Auburn vs Indiana (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- In games Purdue shoots higher than 43.7% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Boilermakers are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 53rd.
- The 84.9 points per game the Boilermakers average are 10 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (74.9).
- When Purdue totals more than 74.9 points, it is 6-1.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.
- The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Purdue performed better at home last season, making 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage in road games.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 99-67
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/4/2023
|Iowa
|W 87-68
|Mackey Arena
|12/9/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Mackey Arena
