When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Philipp Kurashev find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

Kurashev has scored in five of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Blues this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Kurashev has accumulated two goals and one assist.

Kurashev averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.7%.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are conceding 84 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:45 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:59 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 20:19 Home L 3-2

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

