The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) are heavy, 20.5-point favorites against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FOX. The point total is set at 140.5 in the matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Marquette Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -20.5 140.5

Fighting Irish Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points twice this season.

Notre Dame's contests this season have a 130.9-point average over/under, 9.6 fewer points than this game's total.

Notre Dame has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Notre Dame has won in one of the four contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Fighting Irish have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1200 odds on them winning this game.

Notre Dame has an implied victory probability of 7.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 4 57.1% 80 144.9 66.8 132.8 147.2 Notre Dame 2 25% 64.9 144.9 66 132.8 135.6

Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends

The Fighting Irish put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (66.8).

Notre Dame has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 3-0 overall record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Notre Dame vs. Marquette Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 4-3-0 1-1 2-5-0 Notre Dame 4-4-0 0-0 2-6-0

Notre Dame vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Notre Dame 16-1 Home Record 11-8 8-4 Away Record 0-10 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-13-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-10-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

