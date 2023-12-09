Notre Dame vs. Marquette December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) will meet the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM ET and air on FOX.
Notre Dame vs. Marquette Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Oso Ighodaro: 15.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Tyler Kolek: 13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kam Jones: 16.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chase Ross: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- David Joplin: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Marquette Players to Watch
Notre Dame vs. Marquette Stat Comparison
|Marquette Rank
|Marquette AVG
|Notre Dame AVG
|Notre Dame Rank
|109th
|79.5
|Points Scored
|66.2
|319th
|126th
|67.5
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|119th
|272nd
|31.0
|Rebounds
|33.8
|165th
|296th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|293rd
|109th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|6.8
|224th
|86th
|15.2
|Assists
|11.8
|259th
|24th
|8.8
|Turnovers
|10.6
|92nd
