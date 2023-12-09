The Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Notre Dame matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

Notre Dame vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline BetMGM Marquette (-20.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Marquette (-20.5) 138.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Marquette Betting Trends

Notre Dame has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Marquette has covered four times in seven games with a spread this season.

Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total twice this season.

Notre Dame Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Notre Dame, based on its national championship odds (+30000), ranks much better (73rd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (167th).

The implied probability of Notre Dame winning the national championship, based on its +30000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

