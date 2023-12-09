The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) go up against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

Notre Dame vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Notre Dame Stats Insights

Notre Dame has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are the 204th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 308th.

The Fighting Irish put up an average of 64.9 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Eagles allow.

Notre Dame has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Notre Dame averaged 73 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 66.3.

The Fighting Irish conceded fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than away (73.5) last season.

At home, Notre Dame sunk 9.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.6). Notre Dame's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).

