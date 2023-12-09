Will Jason Dickinson Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 9?
Can we anticipate Jason Dickinson finding the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Dickinson stats and insights
- Dickinson has scored in six of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Dickinson has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 22.9% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 84 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Dickinson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:26
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|16:22
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|17:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|3
|0
|17:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|14:05
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Home
|L 3-2
Blackhawks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
