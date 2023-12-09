A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-5) host the Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The Scarlet Knights are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hoosiers, winners of six in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Indiana vs. Rutgers Scoring Comparison

The Hoosiers score 16.1 more points per game (78.9) than the Scarlet Knights allow (62.8).

When it scores more than 62.8 points, Indiana is 7-1.

Rutgers has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.9 points.

The Scarlet Knights average 11.6 more points per game (71.0) than the Hoosiers give up (59.4).

When Rutgers puts up more than 59.4 points, it is 5-3.

When Indiana allows fewer than 71.0 points, it is 6-0.

This season the Scarlet Knights are shooting 44.0% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Hoosiers concede.

The Hoosiers make 48.8% of their shots from the field, 12.8% higher than the Scarlet Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 18.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 63.0 FG%

18.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 63.0 FG% Sara Scalia: 16.5 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)

16.5 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51) Yarden Garzon: 11.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

11.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Sydney Parrish: 8.5 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Schedule