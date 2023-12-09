Indiana vs. Rutgers December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (5-1) meet a fellow Big Ten team, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-5), on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Jersey Mike's Arena. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Indiana vs. Rutgers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Indiana Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Destiny Adams: 12.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kaylene Smikle: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chyna Cornwell: 9.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Antonia Bates: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Kassondra Brown: 4.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rutgers Players to Watch
- Adams: 12.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Smikle: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cornwell: 9.9 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bates: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Brown: 4.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.