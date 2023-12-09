Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana State Sycamores (5-1) will face the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Swope: 18.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Conwell: 15.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayson Kent: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 18.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julian Larry: 9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison
|Indiana State Rank
|Indiana State AVG
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Southern Indiana Rank
|12th
|89.2
|Points Scored
|63.6
|340th
|297th
|77.2
|Points Allowed
|74.0
|249th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|32.9
|203rd
|355th
|5.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|277th
|7th
|11.2
|3pt Made
|6.7
|239th
|20th
|18.7
|Assists
|13.3
|179th
|158th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|13.3
|259th
