The Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) aim to extend a seven-game winning streak when they host the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hulman Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores are shooting 53% from the field this season, 13.8 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.

In games Indiana State shoots better than 39.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Screaming Eagles are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Sycamores sit at 300th.

The Sycamores put up 87.4 points per game, 18.3 more points than the 69.1 the Screaming Eagles give up.

When Indiana State totals more than 69.1 points, it is 8-1.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Indiana State averaged 2.6 more points per game (80.3) than it did away from home (77.7).

In home games, the Sycamores gave up 4.4 fewer points per game (66.4) than on the road (70.8).

In terms of three-point shooting, Indiana State fared better in home games last season, sinking 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 35% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage in away games.

