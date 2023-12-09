How to Watch Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) aim to extend a seven-game winning streak when they host the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hulman Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Valparaiso vs Virginia Tech (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Northern Iowa vs Toledo (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores are shooting 53% from the field this season, 13.8 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.
- In games Indiana State shoots better than 39.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Screaming Eagles are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Sycamores sit at 300th.
- The Sycamores put up 87.4 points per game, 18.3 more points than the 69.1 the Screaming Eagles give up.
- When Indiana State totals more than 69.1 points, it is 8-1.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Indiana State averaged 2.6 more points per game (80.3) than it did away from home (77.7).
- In home games, the Sycamores gave up 4.4 fewer points per game (66.4) than on the road (70.8).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Indiana State fared better in home games last season, sinking 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 35% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 77-48
|Hulman Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Bradley
|W 85-77
|Carver Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|W 90-67
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Hulman Center
|12/16/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Hulman Center
