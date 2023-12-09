The Indiana State Sycamores (8-1) aim to extend a seven-game winning streak when they host the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hulman Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores are shooting 53% from the field this season, 13.8 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Screaming Eagles allow to opponents.
  • In games Indiana State shoots better than 39.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
  • The Screaming Eagles are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Sycamores sit at 300th.
  • The Sycamores put up 87.4 points per game, 18.3 more points than the 69.1 the Screaming Eagles give up.
  • When Indiana State totals more than 69.1 points, it is 8-1.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Indiana State averaged 2.6 more points per game (80.3) than it did away from home (77.7).
  • In home games, the Sycamores gave up 4.4 fewer points per game (66.4) than on the road (70.8).
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Indiana State fared better in home games last season, sinking 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 35% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Southern Illinois W 77-48 Hulman Center
12/2/2023 @ Bradley W 85-77 Carver Arena
12/5/2023 @ Northern Illinois W 90-67 NIU Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Southern Indiana - Hulman Center
12/16/2023 Ball State - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Tennessee State - Hulman Center

