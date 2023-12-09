Indiana vs. Rutgers Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-5) clashing at Jersey Mike's Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-61 victory for heavily favored Indiana according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.
The Hoosiers enter this game after a 72-34 victory against Stetson on Sunday.
Indiana vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Indiana vs. Rutgers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 75, Rutgers 61
Other Big Ten Predictions
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- On November 25, the Hoosiers registered their signature win of the season, a 72-63 victory over the Princeton Tigers, who are a top 50 team (No. 43), according to our computer rankings.
- The Hoosiers have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).
- Indiana has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).
Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins
- 72-63 over Princeton (No. 43) on November 25
- 71-57 over Tennessee (No. 81) on November 23
- 112-79 at home over Murray State (No. 108) on November 17
- 67-59 on the road over Maine (No. 112) on November 30
- 77-44 at home over Lipscomb (No. 133) on November 19
Indiana Leaders
- MacKenzie Holmes: 18.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 63.0 FG%
- Sara Scalia: 16.5 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)
- Yarden Garzon: 11.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)
- Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Sydney Parrish: 8.5 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers put up 78.9 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while allowing 59.4 per outing (102nd in college basketball). They have a +156 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.5 points per game.
