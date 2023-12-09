Saturday's contest features the No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-5) clashing at Jersey Mike's Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-61 victory for heavily favored Indiana according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Hoosiers enter this game after a 72-34 victory against Stetson on Sunday.

Indiana vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 1

Indiana vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 75, Rutgers 61

Indiana Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Hoosiers registered their signature win of the season, a 72-63 victory over the Princeton Tigers, who are a top 50 team (No. 43), according to our computer rankings.

The Hoosiers have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

Indiana has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

Indiana 2023-24 Best Wins

72-63 over Princeton (No. 43) on November 25

71-57 over Tennessee (No. 81) on November 23

112-79 at home over Murray State (No. 108) on November 17

67-59 on the road over Maine (No. 112) on November 30

77-44 at home over Lipscomb (No. 133) on November 19

Indiana Leaders

MacKenzie Holmes: 18.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 63.0 FG%

18.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 63.0 FG% Sara Scalia: 16.5 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)

16.5 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51) Yarden Garzon: 11.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29)

11.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (12-for-29) Chloe Moore-McNeil: 8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

8.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Sydney Parrish: 8.5 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers put up 78.9 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while allowing 59.4 per outing (102nd in college basketball). They have a +156 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 19.5 points per game.

