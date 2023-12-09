The Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) will look to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Auburn Tigers (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Indiana vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Indiana Stats Insights

  • This season, the Hoosiers have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.1% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
  • In games Indiana shoots better than 37.3% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hoosiers sit at 291st.
  • The Hoosiers put up 8.7 more points per game (74.1) than the Tigers give up (65.4).
  • Indiana has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Indiana put up 80.1 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Hoosiers surrendered 6.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than when playing on the road (72.2).
  • Indiana made 6.4 threes per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (4.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Harvard W 89-76 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 Maryland W 65-53 Assembly Hall
12/5/2023 @ Michigan W 78-75 Crisler Center
12/9/2023 Auburn - State Farm Arena
12/16/2023 Kansas - Assembly Hall
12/19/2023 Morehead State - Assembly Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.