The Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) will look to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Auburn Tigers (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at State Farm Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Indiana vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN

Indiana Stats Insights

This season, the Hoosiers have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.1% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.

In games Indiana shoots better than 37.3% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hoosiers sit at 291st.

The Hoosiers put up 8.7 more points per game (74.1) than the Tigers give up (65.4).

Indiana has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana put up 80.1 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Hoosiers surrendered 6.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than when playing on the road (72.2).

Indiana made 6.4 threes per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (4.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule