Saturday's contest at State Farm Arena has the Auburn Tigers (5-2) going head to head against the Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) at 2:00 PM ET on December 9. Our computer prediction projects a 76-68 victory for Auburn.

The matchup has no line set.

Indiana vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Indiana vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 76, Indiana 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Auburn

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-7.4)

Auburn (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Both Indiana and Auburn are 3-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Hoosiers have hit the over in four games, while Tigers games have gone over two times.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers have a +39 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 74.1 points per game to rank 193rd in college basketball and are allowing 69.3 per contest to rank 139th in college basketball.

Indiana averages 31.4 rebounds per game (259th in college basketball) while conceding 29.6 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

Indiana connects on 3.1 three-pointers per game (363rd in college basketball) at a 25.8% rate (350th in college basketball), compared to the 8 per contest its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

The Hoosiers' 96.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 154th in college basketball, and the 90 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 203rd in college basketball.

Indiana has committed 12.1 turnovers per game (201st in college basketball play) while forcing 12 (199th in college basketball).

