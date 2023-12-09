Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Henry County, Indiana has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Henry County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Castle High School at Floyd Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Floyds Knobs, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frankton High School at Shenandoah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Middletown, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
