Indiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Floyd County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Floyd County, Indiana. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Floyd County, Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Castle High School at Floyd Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Floyds Knobs, IN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
