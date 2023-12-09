The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) are 8.5-point favorites as they try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under in the matchup is 146.5.

Butler vs. Cal Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Butler -8.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler Betting Records & Stats

Butler's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 146.5 points five times.

Butler's outings this year have an average point total of 150.0, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulldogs have a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Butler has been listed as the favorite four times this season and has won all of those games.

The Bulldogs are undefeated in three games this season when favored by -450 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Butler has a 81.8% chance to win.

Butler vs. Cal Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 5 55.6% 82.1 156.7 67.9 140.8 142.8 Cal 4 50% 74.6 156.7 72.9 140.8 144.0

Additional Butler Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score 82.1 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 72.9 the Golden Bears give up.

Butler is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Butler vs. Cal Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 7-2-0 3-1 4-5-0 Cal 5-3-0 1-0 6-2-0

Butler vs. Cal Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Cal 10-6 Home Record 3-14 3-9 Away Record 0-12 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-12-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.5 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

