Butler vs. Cal December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (4-2) meet the California Golden Bears (2-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Cal Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Butler Players to Watch
- Jahmyl Telfort: 14.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Pierre Brooks: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Posh Alexander: 10.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- DJ Davis: 12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jalen Thomas: 5.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Cal Players to Watch
Butler vs. Cal Stat Comparison
|Butler Rank
|Butler AVG
|Cal AVG
|Cal Rank
|64th
|82.3
|Points Scored
|74.3
|201st
|109th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|73.0
|221st
|152nd
|34.0
|Rebounds
|32.8
|204th
|296th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|139th
|90th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|7.8
|146th
|149th
|13.8
|Assists
|9.5
|345th
|80th
|10.3
|Turnovers
|13.5
|273rd
