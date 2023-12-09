The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Butler vs. Cal matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Butler vs. Cal Betting Trends

Butler has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Bulldogs games have hit the over four out of nine times this season.

Cal has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Golden Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of eight times this season.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Butler is 73rd in the country. It is way higher than that, 58th, according to computer rankings.

Butler has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

