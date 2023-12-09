The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Cal matchup in this article.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Butler Moneyline Cal Moneyline
BetMGM Butler (-8.5) 147.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Butler (-8.5) 146.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Butler vs. Cal Betting Trends

  • Butler has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
  • The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.
  • Cal has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
  • A total of six Golden Bears games this season have gone over the point total.

Butler Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Butler is 73rd in the country. It is far higher than that, 56th, according to computer rankings.
  • With odds of +30000, Butler has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Cal Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +100000
  • While our computer ranking places Cal 148th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 95th.
  • The implied probability of Cal winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

