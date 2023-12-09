Butler vs. Cal: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Cal matchup in this article.
Butler vs. Cal Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Butler vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Butler Moneyline
|Cal Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Butler (-8.5)
|147.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Butler (-8.5)
|146.5
|-385
|+300
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Butler vs. Cal Betting Trends
- Butler has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.
- Cal has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.
- A total of six Golden Bears games this season have gone over the point total.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Butler is 73rd in the country. It is far higher than that, 56th, according to computer rankings.
- With odds of +30000, Butler has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
Cal Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- While our computer ranking places Cal 148th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 95th.
- The implied probability of Cal winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.