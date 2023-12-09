The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Cal matchup in this article.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Cal Betting Trends

Butler has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.

Cal has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

A total of six Golden Bears games this season have gone over the point total.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Butler is 73rd in the country. It is far higher than that, 56th, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +30000, Butler has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

Cal Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 While our computer ranking places Cal 148th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 95th.

The implied probability of Cal winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.

